Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Moline, IL

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Moline. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North.