Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Moline, IL
