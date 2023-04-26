Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.