Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Moline, IL
