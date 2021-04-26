The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Moline, IL
