Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Moline, IL
