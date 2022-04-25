 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Moline, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

