Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.