Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Moline, IL

Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.