 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News