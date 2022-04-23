Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Moline, IL
