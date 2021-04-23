Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Moline, IL
