Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are likely today and there's a chance for damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes. Find out which hazards are mo…
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night and some could be severe, especially in western and central Iowa. The threat will continu…
Showers and storms are likely Saturday afternoon and evening in the Quad Cities area. Heavy rain and lightning will be common and damaging win…
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees.…