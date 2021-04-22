Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Moline, IL

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.