It will be a warm day in Moline. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect.