It will be a warm day in Moline. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Moline, IL
