Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Moline, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.