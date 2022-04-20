Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
With wind gusts briefly reaching 50 to 60 mph across the state today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the worst winds are expected in our updated forecast.
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Winds will be much lighter across Iowa Friday and not much rain is expected. Colder than normal temps will contribute to a rain/snow mix on Sunday though. Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today…
Watch now: Chilly, windy conditions for much of Iowa, but severe weather still possible for the Quad Cities Wednesday
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps the storms that swept across the state last night and breaks down the continued threat for severe storms in the Quad Cities.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today.…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be …