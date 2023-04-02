Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Moline, IL
