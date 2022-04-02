Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Moline, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.