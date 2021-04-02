Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Moline, IL
