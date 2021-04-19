The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expec…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees to…
Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are …
This evening in Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Moline fol…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Toda…