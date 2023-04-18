Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Moline, IL
