 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Moline, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News