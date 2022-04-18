The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Moline, IL
