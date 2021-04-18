Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expec…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph…
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Toda…
Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degree…