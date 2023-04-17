Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are likely Saturday afternoon and evening in the Quad Cities area. Heavy rain and lightning will be common and damaging win…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees.…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degree…