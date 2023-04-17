Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.