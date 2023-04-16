Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Moline, IL
