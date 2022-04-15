Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Moline, IL
