Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Moline, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.