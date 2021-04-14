Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.