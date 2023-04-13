Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Nothing to complain about today! Dry, not much wind, and above normal temperatures. Find out how much warmer we'll get this week, when rain wi…
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees to…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degree…
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…