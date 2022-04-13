Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms look increasingly likely in Iowa late Tuesday afternoon and through the overnight hours
Not only will heavy rain and lightning be common across the state during the evening and overnight hours, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected as well. Here's the latest information.
As a cold front pushes in Tuesday evening, storms look likely, especially in western & central Iowa. For eastern Iowa, better chance of storms Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know.
Unseasonably cold today and windy conditions will make it feel even worse. Rain and snow are likely as well. See when our best chance of precipitation is and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
It will be another day with colder than normal temperatures and windy conditions across Iowa. See when all the showers will exit and when we'll warm up in our complete weekend forecast.
After a couple of days of nice weather, rain chances return to the Quad-City region through Wednesday, April 13.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 deg…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 d…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it…