Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Moline, IL

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

