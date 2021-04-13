Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye …
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of p…
This evening in Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degree…
Moline's evening forecast: Rain. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be …
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
For the drive home in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a ch…
For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 46F. Winds N…