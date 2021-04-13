Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Moline, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.