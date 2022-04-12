Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Moline, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

