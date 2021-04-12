Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye …
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV…
This evening in Moline: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mo…
This evening in Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in …
Moline's evening forecast: Rain. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degree…
Moline will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Mode…