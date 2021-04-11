Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SAT 8:21 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Moline, IL
