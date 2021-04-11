Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Moline, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SAT 8:21 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.