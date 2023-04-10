Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another dangerous day expected in Iowa Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind look likely and strong tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 60-degree low is fore…
Temperatures below normal for early April today and gusty winds will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind chills are expected and when…
Damaging wind and hail are expected for many in eastern Iowa today. A couple of strong tornadoes are possible as well. Storms going away, but …
Showers and thunderstorms look likely for Monday and Tuesday. Already a small chance of severe storms late this afternoon and evening, but the…