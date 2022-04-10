 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Moline, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

