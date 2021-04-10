Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Moline, IL
