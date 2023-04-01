Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Moline, IL
