This evening in Moline: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
A bit of a warmup is in the offing for the Quad-Cities during the week, with daytime temperatures hovering above normal for most of the week, Meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 2-degree low is fore…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low tempe…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. We'll see a low temperature …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature …
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.