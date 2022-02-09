 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News