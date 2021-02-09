 Skip to main content
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 3.25. A 0-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

