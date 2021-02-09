For the drive home in Moline: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 3.25. A 0-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
