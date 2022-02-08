 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

