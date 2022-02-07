Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Mostly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.