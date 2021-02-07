 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -4.52. 1 degree is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

