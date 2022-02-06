 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

