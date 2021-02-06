 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -9F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -6.71. A 0-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News