For the drive home in Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -9F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -6.71. A 0-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
