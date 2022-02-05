 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking our next round of snow

Watch now: Tracking our next round of snow

Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News