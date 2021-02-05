 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -3.46. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

