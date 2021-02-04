 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 1.3. A 5-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

