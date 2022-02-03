This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 2F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Areas south of Galesburg and Princeton will likely see anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow this week.
Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Three years ago this morning we set the all-time record low of -33 degrees 0in the Quad Cities. Wind chills dipped below -50.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. 17 degrees is today's low. E…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 17-degree low is forecaste…