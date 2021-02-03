This evening in Moline: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
