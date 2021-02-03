 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Moline: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News