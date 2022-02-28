Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 13 degrees is today's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 14-degree low is fo…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
All rain during the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on our next winter storm.
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.