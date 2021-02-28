Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
