 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News